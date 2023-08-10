Live
Two workers die as a belt track fall over them
Two workers reportedly died in an incident where a belt track gave away while taking up a repair work.
Anakapalli: Two workers reportedly died in an incident where a belt track gave away while taking up a repair work.
The incident happened at NTPC-Simhadri, Parawada in Anakapalli district on Thursday.
While two persons died, two others were said to be seriously injured. The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.
The incident happened when a belt track got severed at the unit-1 of the company and fell off when repair work was in progress.
Further details are awaited.
