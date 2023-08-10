  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two workers die as a belt track fall over them

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Two workers reportedly died in an incident where a belt track gave away while taking up a repair work.

Anakapalli: Two workers reportedly died in an incident where a belt track gave away while taking up a repair work.

The incident happened at NTPC-Simhadri, Parawada in Anakapalli district on Thursday.

While two persons died, two others were said to be seriously injured. The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The incident happened when a belt track got severed at the unit-1 of the company and fell off when repair work was in progress.

Further details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X