Two youth booked for performing dangerous stunts on Vijayawada Kanaka Durga flyover

In a horrific incident, the bike racers have created ruckus on the Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada doing dangerous stunts and scaring fellow travelers. The youth also showcased the toy gun and the video of it went viral on social media. Meanwhile, the traffic ADCP Sarkar spoke on these bike stunts. He said minor students are doing stunts on the flyover that are extremely dangerous. "We caught five students last April and parents were called and counseled," he said.

He said that it has recently come to their notice that some youth are doing stunts on the Durga temple flyover and we are investigating based on CC footage. The ADCP further said that two young men performed stunts with a toy gun and opined that they will register criminal cases against those.

"We are taking action against those who resort to bike races and stunts and will take them into custody and punish severely," he said. The police said that they would keep an eye on empty roads and flyovers. The police have confirmed that the gun in the hands of the youth is a duplicate one.