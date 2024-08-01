UAE Ambassador visits Bapu Museum

Live
United Arab Emirates Ambassador to India HE Abdul Nasser Jamal Alshaali visited the Bapu Museum in Vijayawada on Wednesday and was impressed with the beauty of the historic sculptures and artefacts showcased in the museum.
He visited the Buddhism, Jainism galleries, prehistoric gallery, Hindu sculptures galleries, coins gallery, bidriware gallery and arms and weapons gallery. The visiting official was overwhelmed with the rich cultural heritage and history of India.
Dr G Vani Mohan, commissioner of archaeology and museums department received the ambassador and explained the importance of historic monuments and the Bapu state museum.
