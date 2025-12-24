Udaan 2K25 fest held

Rajamahendravaram: Udaan2K25 fest was organised at Aditya College of Commerce under the leadership of Principal KV Sriram. Head of the Management Department of Adikavi Nannaya University, Dr N Uday Bhaskar attended the event as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said more such programmes should be conducted to motivate students and enhance their awareness. Aditya Educational Institutions Director SP Gangireddy advised students to develop their creativity and make the best use of such platforms. Principals of Aditya institutions, Ch Phani Kumar, Anand, Prasad and Chandrasekhar also addressed the gathering.

Various projects prepared by students were displayed and reviewed during the fest. Commerce students set up stalls on themes such as Crown Town Palace, AI in the banking sector, stock market, Tata company, technology and innovation, startup companies, concept of Ramayana, and a quiz. Aditya Chairman Dr N Sesha Reddy, Secretary Dr Suguna Reddy and Academic Director BEVL Naidu congratulated the organisers and students for the successful conduct of the event.