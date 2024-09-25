Live
Uday Kumar Naidu beats Grandmaster
Anantapur: Ammineni Uday Kumar Naidu of the town secured a stellar win against Grandmaster Teja Kumar in the simultaneous chess match event held at Montessori School in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Grandmaster Teja Kumar played against 30 players simultaneously with white pieces at a time. Ammineni Uday Kumar Naidu from Anantapur district is also one among 30 participants.
Uday Kumar expertly maneuvered the black pieces, employing the Nimzo-Indian Defense opening. The intense match lasted approximately two hours, with Uday Kumar gaining the upper hand by the 38th move.
Grandmaster Teja Kumar conceded defeat on the 39th white move.
All Anantpur Chess Association chairman Balaraju, president Siva Kumar, treasurer Inturi Kishore and many others congratulated Uday Kumar on his impressive performance and victory.