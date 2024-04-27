Live
- Leading IT firms in India lost close to 70K employees in last fiscal year
- Four power plants hit in massive Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine
- International Marconi Day 2024 Date, history and significance
- Congress slits throat of Hindu people for Muslims, alleges Giriraj Singh
- Anupama Parameswaran Goes De-Glam for Powerful New Film ‘Paradha’
- Members of Erukal community in Dharmavaram join BJP ahead of elections
- MLA Candidate Visits Gyms in Visakha North Constituency, Promises Development If Elected"
- Yes Bank net profit doubles to Rs 452 crore in Jan-March quarter
- Has Allu Arjun Set his Fee at Rs 150 Crore for 'Pushpa 2'?
- Early detection of 'osteoarthritis' may allow therapy that improves joint health: Researchers
Just In
Udayagiri Youth Organize Bike Rally with Chief Guests Mr. Mekapati Abhinav Reddy and Mr. Mekapati Abhishek Reddy
In a show of support for Udayagiri leader Abhinavanna, a bike rally was organized by the youth in Kaligiri this morning
In a show of support for Udayagiri leader Abhinavanna, a bike rally was organized by the youth in Kaligiri this morning. The rally, which saw the participation of about 1000 bikes, started from Anjaneya Swamy statue in Kathiri market yard tippa and culminated at the MMORO office.
The event was graced by the presence of chief guests Mr. Mekapati Abhinav Reddy and Mr. Mekapati Abhishek Reddy. The youth enthusiastically expressed their dedication to work hard and support Abhinav Reddy until they secure victory for Rajanna. In response, Abhinav Reddy conveyed his gratitude and confidence in leading Udayagiri towards development in the next five years.
The atmosphere was charged with excitement and determination as the youth vowed to stand by their leader and contribute towards the progress of Udayagiri. The bike rally served as a visual representation of the support and enthusiasm of the community towards the leadership of Abhinavanna.