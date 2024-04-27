Udayagiri Youth Organize Bike Rally with Chief Guests Mr. Mekapati Abhinav Reddy and Mr. Mekapati Abhishek Reddy

In a show of support for Udayagiri leader Abhinavanna, a bike rally was organized by the youth in Kaligiri this morning. The rally, which saw the participation of about 1000 bikes, started from Anjaneya Swamy statue in Kathiri market yard tippa and culminated at the MMORO office.

The event was graced by the presence of chief guests Mr. Mekapati Abhinav Reddy and Mr. Mekapati Abhishek Reddy. The youth enthusiastically expressed their dedication to work hard and support Abhinav Reddy until they secure victory for Rajanna. In response, Abhinav Reddy conveyed his gratitude and confidence in leading Udayagiri towards development in the next five years.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement and determination as the youth vowed to stand by their leader and contribute towards the progress of Udayagiri. The bike rally served as a visual representation of the support and enthusiasm of the community towards the leadership of Abhinavanna.