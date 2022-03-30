Ugadi 2022 celebrations to begin at Srisailam temple today, to be held till April 3

Ahead of the Ugadi festival on April 2, the authorities have decorated the Srisailam Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple with temple towers being decorated with electric lights on all sides. The Srisailam temple has a special charm with its dazzling electric lights. The festivities will begin at the temple's yoga shala in a short while.



As part of the Ugadi celebrations, a large number of Kannada and Marathi devotees flock here every year to offer silk sarees to Srisailam Bhramarambikadevi. Meanwhile, millions of devotees have already come to Srisailam. Devotees reach Srisailam on foot from hundreds of kilometers away to worship their deities Mallikarjunaswamy and Bhramarambika Devi.

Temple officials estimate that around 5 lakh people are expected to visit deities in Srisailam by Ugadi. As never before, Temple EO Lavanna paid special attention to the arrangements in Srisailam. Under his leadership, he visited the Mallanna measuring areas in Karnataka and Maharashtra and elaborated on the arrangements made in Srisailam this year.

He held special meetings with the devotional committees of the respective areas and invited them to come to the Ugadi celebrations in Srisailam. More devotees are flocking to Srisailam at the invitation of EO Lavanna. Authorities are making arrangements for the arrival of devotees and the police had beefed up security to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.