Ugadi celebrations begins at Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple

The Ugadi Mahotsavam kicked off with great pomp and grandeur on Saturday morning at the revered Srisailam Sribharamamba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple. Priests, Vedic scholars, and EO Peddiraju came together to perform special pujas for the Ugadi Mahotsava in the Yagashala. The festive vibes have drawn a large number of devotees to the temple, leading the authorities to halt regular visits to the sanctum sanctorum of Swami.

EO Peddiraju announced that all devotees will have the opportunity to witness a beautifully decorated darshan of the Lord due to the increased footfall. The arrangements have been put in place to celebrate the Ugadi Mahotsavam in Srisailam from today until the 10th of the month. On the first day, devotees were able to see the Goddess Mahalakshmi in her decorated form. The Swamiammavar also received a special Bringi Vahanaseva.



The Ugadi Mahotsavam will continue until the 10th, with the Krodhi Nama Ugadi festival festivities lasting for five days. As Ugadi approaches, Kannada devotees, who view the Goddess as a child, are embarking on a padayatra to Srisailam without paying heed to the scorching sun. Thousands of Kannada devotees are making their way to the temple from the Nallamala forest region, trekking hundreds of kilometers. This fervor has filled the Nallamala forest area with chants of Lord Shiva. The influx of Kannadigas has led to a significant increase in the number of devotees at Srisailam. Apart from the Telugu states, devotees from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and other states are also arriving in large numbers for the Ugadi festival.



In anticipation of the surge in devotees during the Ugadi festival, the temple authorities have set up fire pits, drinking water facilities, toilets, electric lights, and medical camps within the temple premises.