Ugadi celebrations held at BJP office in Gajuwaka

Ugadi, also known as the Telugu New Year, was celebrated with great fervor at the BJP office in Gajuwaka. The event was organized by Constituency Convener Karanamreddy Narasingrao, who emphasized the significance of the new year, Sri Krodhanama savaru. Ugadi Pachadi sweets were distributed to all attendees.

During the celebrations, Narasingrao spoke about the ups and downs that come in life, comparing them to the good and bad days experienced by everyone. He encouraged everyone to focus on spreading positivity and avoiding negativity. He also highlighted the importance of the success of the NDA alliance at both the national and state level.

The event also included the traditional listening to the almanac, a practice that is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune in the new year. Various leaders and activists, including Bata Srinu, Mulakalapalli Iswara Rao, Guturu Shankara Rao, and others, participated in the program.

Overall, the Ugadi celebrations at the BJP office were a joyous occasion, bringing together party members and supporters to welcome the new year with hope and optimism.





