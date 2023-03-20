Ugadi Mahotsavams start on grand note in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavams started on a grand note at Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Sunday. On the first day, Utsavams started with the Yagasala pravesam. Temple board of trustees president, Executive Officer, Stanacharyulu, Archaka Swmis, Veda Pundits and other officials, in a traditional manner, has made Swami vari Yagasala entry located on the temple premises.

Immediately after Yagasala pravesam, the Veda Pundits performed Veda Swasti after Veda Parayanam. The Archaka Swamis, Veda Pundits and Stanacharyas, wishing the wellbeing of humankind on the earth, have recited Utsava Sankalpam, which is also known as Siva Sankalpam. Ganapathi puja was performed for continuity of the programme without any interruption followed by Punyaha Vachanam. Chandeeshwara Puja was also performed.

Kankana Puja, Kankanadharana, Akhanda Stapana, Rudrakalasa Stapana, special prayers in Amma vari temple (Kumkumarchana and Navavarchana) and Ankurarpana were organised. The Ankurarpana has a special significance, which is observed on the evening of the first day Mahotsavams. At the Ankurarpanam, soil was collected from a specified sacred place in the temple and was taken to Yagasala, which is known as "Mrutungrahanam." The collected soil was then filled in nine pots along with nine varieties of millets. The filled in Navadhanyalu would be made sprout by sprinkling water daily. Chandrudu is the adhipathi of Ankurarpanam. The sprouting of Nava Danyalu is known as Ankurapana.

Later in the evening, the authorities organised Brungi Vahana Seva to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi. The presiding deities after seated on the Brungi Vahanam, performed special prayers at the Alankara mandapam. Later gramotsavam was taken out in the temple streets.