Ukku Satyagraha Deeksha begins today

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee decided to hold a 36-hour-long 'Ukku Satyagraha Deeksha' from Sunday morning.

The deeksha will commence on Sunday morning 6 am and conclude on Monday evening 6 pm at Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp.

As a part of the 36-hour-long protest, the trade union leaders organised a campaign among people on Saturday at various locations of the city by holding banners and displaying pamphlets.