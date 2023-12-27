Uma charges YSRCP with looting natural resources

Guntur:Former minister and TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao alleged that ruling YSRCP leaders are looting natural resources in Ponnur Assembly constituency of Guntur district. He cited illegal gravel mining in Chebrolu.

He visited Ponnuru constituency on Tuesday and expressed solidarity to former MLA and TDP leader Dhulipala Narendra who had undertaken padayatra against illegal quarrying in the constituency. He said while Narendra Kumar developed the constituency, MLA Kilari Rosaiah was looting the natural resources and extended his support and cooperation to Narendra’s agitation.

TDP Guntur district president Tenali Sravan Kumar expressed serious concern over the government’s inaction to Dhulipala Narendra Kumar’s fight against looting of minerals.

Former chairman of AP Legislative Council Md Shariff appreciated Nadrendra Kumar for fighting against illegal mining of gravel.