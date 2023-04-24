Unable to digest popularity of Naidu, YSRCP creating hurdles: Somishetty Venkateswarlu

Kurnool: TDP Kurnool district parliamentary president Somishetty Venkateswarlu said the YSR Congress party leaders unable to digest the growing popularity of party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and national general secretary Nara Lokesh are creating hurdles for their programmes.

Staging a protest in front of the party office and also burning the copies of a Telugu daily for publishing distorted facts, here on Sunday, the TDP leaders expressed their ire on the YSRCP government.

Addressing the gathering, Somishetty said that the YSRCP leaders after seeing the growing popularity of Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh fearing of losing people's confidence and resorting to inciting the TDP cadres.

He strongly condemned the protest of Minister Adimulapu Suresh, who obstructed Naidu's tour by pelting stones in Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on April 21. Even the speech of Lokesh was also distorted and published false news in Telugu daily said Somishetty.

He said Jagan has come to power with the vote bank of Dalits and now he dragged them on to the roads.

Somishetty further said that Chandrababu has high respect towards Dalits and alleged that Jagan with an ill intention to distance the Dalits from Naidu, was provoking them to get mileage. Stating Jagan did nothing for the Dalits, he said can any CM make a Dalit minister to stand on the road with his shirt opened.

It is nothing but to insult the community people and Jagan should tender an apology to them. He alleged that Jagan was using the community people only for his vote bank instead of doing good to them.

He urged the people to realise the tactics of Jagan Mohan Reddy and teach him a befitting lesson in the ensuing general elections by voting to TDP. TDP leaders K Nagendra Kumar, Chandrakala Bai, P Ravi Kumar, D James, Gunna Mark, Sanjeva Lakshmi, Nagaraju Yadav, Sukanya, P Hanumantha Rao and K Mahsh Goud participated in the dharna.