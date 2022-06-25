Unauthorised shops mushrooming in Alur town

Alur (Kurnool) : Mushrooming of unauthorised commercial shops (iron and wooden bunks) is rampant in Alur town. Over 25 to 30 bunks have been set up in a span of 3 to 4 days. According to information, the people are setting up the shops after occupying government places. Though the issue is taken to the notice of gram panchayat officials, they are turning a blind eye to the issue as they reportedly collected hefty amounts for each shop (bunk).

The mushrooming of unauthorised shops has become a good source of income to some local leaders and the officials of gram panchayat also. The shops have been set up on the main road, Kurnool to Bellary, near the Roads and Buildings (R&B) office, in front of government schools and hostels and the road leading to Arikerra. The people setting up the shops are minting money after renting them. Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state committee member Pinjari Shakir speaking to The Hans India said that the shops have been set up with the consent of Sarpanch and Panchayat department. He said village sarpanch Roja Aruna was just a rubber stamp and almost all activities pertaining to the village are being monitored by his brother Banglore Kishore. Those people who set up the shops claimed that they have spent huge amount on each bunk.

He said CPM auto stand which has been running for 30 years, was sold to some others at Rs 1.80 lakh by the Sarpanch. He said the Sarpanch was just a stamp and she doesn't know anything. Her brother Bangalore Kishore, who stays in Bangalore controls all activities in Alur, said Shakir. Speaking to The Hans India, Alur Panchayat Secretary Krishna Kumar said that two days ago a resolution has been passed over the encroachments and notices would be served to all those people, who set up the shops. Action would be taken as per the laws, stated Kishore Kumar. Village sarpanch Roja Aruna said that she will visit the places on Monday along with the Executive Officer and act as per the law.