Uncertainty continues over Naidu's shifting, TDP cadre follows convoy

After TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was brought to Vijayawada, there is ongoing suspense regarding the location where he will be taken first to appear in court. The TDP ranks are prepared to accompany him wherever he is taken, with a large number of leaders and workers ready to follow their leader.

The specific location, whether it is the CID office at the DGP office, the SIT office in Kunchanapally, or another CID office in Satyanarayanapuram, is still uncertain.

Currently, in Kunchanapally, there are reports of police blocking roads and vehicles, indicating that he may be taken there. However, TDP leaders also believe that the police may be intentionally misleading them with such actions.

Nevertheless, as soon as Chandrababu's convoy passes the TDP office, the party members are prepared to follow wherever it goes, showing their support for their leader. Meanwhile, the lawyers are gearing up to put forth the arguments.