- Formation of Christian Development Corporation on the Horizon
- Backward Communities conclave
- Seizure of 504 bottles of Yanam liquor
- TDP leaders write to Prez, PM, Home Minister to intervene in Naidu's 'illegal' arrest
- G20 Summit: PM Modi launches Global Biofuels Alliance; US, UAE among initiating members
- TDP leaders to meet AP Governor
- India proposes G20 satellite for climate observation
- G20 first spouses see breakthroughs in Indian agriculture at IARI, enjoy farm-to-fork millet experience
- G20 nations commit to promote faster, transparent, inclusive cross-border payments
- Management of hotel hosting CWC meet was threatened by KTR, alleges Revanth
Uncertainty continues over Naidu's shifting, TDP cadre follows convoy
After TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was brought to Vijayawada, there is ongoing suspense regarding the location where he will be taken first to appear in court. The TDP ranks are prepared to accompany him wherever he is taken, with a large number of leaders and workers ready to follow their leader.
The specific location, whether it is the CID office at the DGP office, the SIT office in Kunchanapally, or another CID office in Satyanarayanapuram, is still uncertain.
Currently, in Kunchanapally, there are reports of police blocking roads and vehicles, indicating that he may be taken there. However, TDP leaders also believe that the police may be intentionally misleading them with such actions.
Nevertheless, as soon as Chandrababu's convoy passes the TDP office, the party members are prepared to follow wherever it goes, showing their support for their leader. Meanwhile, the lawyers are gearing up to put forth the arguments.