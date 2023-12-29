Underdevelopment, pollution plague Peddapuram

Rajamahendravaram: Despite represented by stalwarts and having famous temples, Peddapuram constituency lacks development.

Earlier, Peddapuram and Samarlakota were separate Assembly segments and after the redivision of constituencies in 1967, Samarlakota was merged with Peddapuram. With this, Peddapuram became the only constituency with two municipalities in the joint East Godavari district.

Peddapuram is one of the constituencies with two municipal towns. Peddapuram and Samarlakota are grade-II municipalities in this constituency. There are about 1,51,642 voters in this constituency.

This constituency once was a Raja Samsthan. There is a 52-foot-tall statue of Anjaneya Swamy in Samarlakota, which is the first huge statue of Anjaneya Swamy in both the Godavari districts. Not only this, Kumara Rama or Bhimeswara Temple, one of the five Pancharama Kshetras, is located in Samarlakota. While famous Pandavula Metta, Sri Surya Narayana Swamy Temple and Maridamma Temple are located in Peddapuram.

In the elections held from 1952 to 2009, six Congress candidates, two CPI candidates, and four TDP candidates have won the elections. In 2009, Pantham Gandhi Mohan won from Praja Rajyam Party, founded by Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi. Vundavalli Narayana Murthy (CPI, Congress) and Balusu Rama Rao (TDP) were among the two-time winners from this constituency.

Prominent among those who won from this constituency and held important posts were Pantham Padmanabham in 1962 and 1989, (he also served as Minister), Boddu Bhaskara Rama Rao won from TDP in 1994 and 1999. He held the post of Vice-President of State Planning Board.

TDP gave ticket to Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, who hails from Amalapuram, in 2014 elections and as a result of this strategic decision, he won twice from here even though he was an outsider.

He won the election as TDP candidate in 2014, held the post of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister. He won from TDP in 2019 as well.

Regardless of all these specialities, the constituency is lagging in terms of development. There is an industrial estate between Samarlakota and Peddapuram, which needs to be fully developed. If all the companies start operations, there will be massive employment, as observed by locals.

The Central Road Fund had sanctioned Rs 13 crore in 2019 for the construction of a bridge between Peddapuram and Pithapuram. But the State government reportedly diverted the funds and the works came to a standstill.

The widening works of Rajahmundry-Peddapuram ADB road were stopped in the middle since the government failed to release funds properly. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana funds were released for the construction of houses for the poor in the constituency, but they were not allotted to the beneficiaries even after the construction was over. Another major problem, which the constituency is facing, is industrial pollution that is causing many health hazards. The ash generated from power plants and effluents from topical, oil, medical and package industries from the industrial estate is creating health issues to the residents.