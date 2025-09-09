Unemployed youth urged to register on Kurnool careers portal

Kurnool: District Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal P Ranjith Basha and G Raja Kumari has appealed to unemployed youth across the district to make the best use of the newly launched Kurnool Careers Portal, mykurnool.ap.gov.in, by registering their details online.

The portal was officially launched by State Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, TG Bharath, during a regional awareness conference on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) held at Somishetty Tanish Convention Hall on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the platform would serve as a valuable resource for students, job seekers, and entrepreneurs by providing information on career guidance, training services, investment opportunities, recruitment updates, government job notifications, and upcoming mega job fairs.

He further stated that registered candidates would receive email alerts regarding employment and skill development opportunities.

The portal also enables industries and business owners to register, allowing them to directly connect with local talent and recruit suitable candidates.

The Collector urged industrialists to actively use the portal to hire local unemployed youth, thereby supporting both economic growth and job creation in the district.