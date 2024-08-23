Unfair allotment of fertilisers draws flak

Srikakulam: In the wake of scarcity of various fertilisers like urea, potash and DAP, huge demand is being witnessed for them from farmers across the district. Instead of solving the issue, agricultural department officials are allegedly not taking necessary steps, which is benefitting private dealers. The private traders are waiting for season to cash in on the situation. For allotment of fertilisers, area under cultivation of paddy and other crops needs to be into consideration but it is not being done in the district.

As per statistics provided by the agricultural department for Amadalavalasa mandal,total quantity of all varieties of fertilisers allotted so far is 382.7 metric tonnes (MT) and for Burja mandal it is 167.53 mt.For Ranastalam mandal, it is 1164.885mt, for Kotabommali mandal 900.85 mt, Laveru 762.338 mt and GSigadam 744.533 mt.

Actually, fertile lands and crop cultivated area is more in Amadalavalasa and Burja mandals as these mandals are under ayacut of two main rivers of Nagavali and Vamsadhara. But low quantity of fertiliser is allotted to these mandals when compared with Ranastalam, Kotabommali, Laveru and G Sigadamthough cultivated area there is less in these four mandals. Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar expressed his dissatisfaction at this irrational allogment of fertiliser with the district administration. He also collected details on fertiliser quantity reached the district through goods trains. Farmers are looking eagerly for urea, potash, DAP in several villages in Amadalavalasa and Burja mandals.