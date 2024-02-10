Unfazed by dissidence, Roja is confident of hat-trick

Tirupati: Despite opposition from her own party men, minister for culture and tourism R K Roja exudes confidence of hat trick victory from the Nagari constituency. She claims that her rapport with the people and party cadre will translate into positive votes. She is unfazed by internal dissent and asserts that the cadre not joining the dissenting voices reflects her opponents’ isolation and hence it is clear that impact would be minimal. She said she would soon kick start her campaign soon.

In fact, it was heard from many quarters that she will not get another chance to contest from Nagari and may be shifted to another constituency. At one stage, social media was abuzz that her name was under consideration for the Ongole Lok Sabha ticket. But she claims that she would get the ticket once again.

Now, it will be a challenge for her to win the seat coming across the incumbency factors. Roja told The Hans India, “I have become a member of every family in my constituency for the last decade and they have confidence in me. They trust me that I will do whatever I promise them.”

She said, “My doors are always open to the people or the party cadre-and I am was always available to them unlike my predecessors. This will be my greatest strength,” she said.

She cited the example of local bodies’ elections in which the YSRCP under her leadership emerged victorious by competing with all parties including TDP, Jana Sena and BJP.

Even on the development front what the people have been looking for the past 30-40 years in various villages were fulfilled. During the Covid time, all kinds of support was extended to the people when they were passing through a difficult phase.

“I did not even start my campaign for the next elections as I am now focusing completely on some pending works in the constituency. Once these are completed in the next few days, the formal campaign can be started,” she said.

When asked about her recent meetings with people of various sections and communities, she said that they were only held to maintain cordial relations with every section of the people. “I have asked them to only support me, if they believe that I have fulfilled their aspirations without considering the caste or community, for which there was a good response”.

Replying to another question on how she is going to support the power loom workers which are having a sizeable section of voters, Roja said that fulfilling their demand the government is issuing a GO to reduce electricity true-up charges very soon. “I have worked hard in the constituency and balanced all the sections in extending welfare schemes and services. I am confident of winning with a good margin in the coming elections,” she added.