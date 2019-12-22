Unfit 108 Ambulance wreaks havoc to victims after tyre blast at Marripadu manual in Nellore

A tire of a 108 vehicle in Marripadu village in Nagarajupadu mandal exploded on the way while carrying the casualties to the hospital. The victims were informed that the108 vehicle had been damaged and assured that they would be shifted either by another 108 or a private vehicle. However, Marrippadu 108 personnel said that the victims were rushed to the Udayagiri area hospital in Dutthaluru 108 vehicle.

While these ambulances are plying in blatant violations of norms, officials of Health and Transport departments have turned a blind eye to the unsafe practice.

As the tires have been completely damaged due to maintenance costs, the 108 staff members were abstaining from traveling in the midnight as the officers who were informed about the failure of the vehicles were reluctant to do the needful.

Well, the 108 staff and public demand the officials to resolve the issue pertaining to 108 vehicles as it has been the boon for the people to opt for when in urgency.