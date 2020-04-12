Unidentified persons vandalises Amrut Pylon in Kavali of Nellore, opposition condemns the act

Nellore: A pylon constructed in Kavali town in the district vandalized late on Friday and surprisingly some flex boards of the ruling party appeared on Sunday morning which created shock in the local public. The pylon was constructed in January 2018 in connection with sanction of Rs. 79 Cr to the city for various development works and was inaugurated by the then Minister Nara Lokesh on 8 Jan 2018.

It is located adjacent to the Tahsildar and Sub Collector's office and has been constructed with the funds allocated by the local municipal corporation. Police case has been registered on Saturday night. There are rumours that the area where the pylon was demolished on the way to fire Office is being allotted to the local press club.

"The ruling party leaders who have planned to remove the pylon have encouraged to demolish it. They have damaged not a structure constructed by the Telugu Desam, but a pylon constructed by the Government for remembering the sanction of Central funds. This indicates the ruling party has voluntarily resorted to this kind of act and the police also booked an eyewash case on the incident," said a senior BJP leader from the town.

This is a valuable municipal land and some portion it has been allocated to the Pensioners' Association building and the rest is being used by some local for petty trades and livelihood activity. Local people have been demanding from long time to allocate for any office building or for some other Government purpose.

Local Deputy Superintendent of Police D Prasad said that the local TDP leaders have submitted a representation to the Tahsildar and police and they have registered case as some unidentified persons demolished the structure. He said the site is said to have been assured to the local Press Club, but the TDP government had constructed a pylon. "Some unidentified persons had demolished it midnight on Friday," he added.

Interestingly, the local legislator R Pratap Kumar Reddy who attended for groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday has simply cracked a coconut and left the place on the advice of the police during lockdown. An interesting fact is that the banner is having pictures of the MLA, District Collector, local DSP, Sub Collector and others.

Further, local BJP Mahila Morcha town president S Padmavathi Sridevi demanded that some unidentified persons have demolished the government property and cases have to be booked under relevant sections. She asked how the MLA conducted groundbreaking during lockdown and implementation of Sec 144 in city as a responsible citizen who have maintain decency and decorum.