Unidentified property owners on NH-340C expansion summoned

Kurnool: The Municipal Commissioner, P Viswanath, has called upon owners and legal heirs of unidentified properties affected by the widening of National Highway-340C to come forward with valid ownership documents.

The appeal was issued on Sunday in connection with the ongoing road expansion works from Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Circle to SS Gardens within the city limits.

As part of the project, the NH-340C is being developed to a width of 100 feet to improve traffic flow and urban infrastructure.

The Commissioner stated that the process of granting Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) to affected property owners is in progress.

However, due to incomplete or unavailable ownership records for certain properties falling within the proposed road alignment, claims could not be processed in those cases.

Property owners or their lawful heirs were instructed to approach the Municipal Corporation office with title deeds and other supporting documents to establish ownership.

The Commissioner also noted that some affected owners have not yet submitted consent letters for the acquisition process and urged them to do so immediately. Those who have already given consent were advised to complete the registration of gift deeds as per prescribed norms, following which TDR bonds would be issued.

It was made clear that failure to submit claims or necessary documents within the stipulated timeframe would result in further action as per existing rules and regulations. The Municipal Corporation released a detailed list of unidentified affected lands and plots in Joharapuram village—covering survey numbers 109, 114, 100, 106/1, 106/2, 117 and 135 with specific plot numbers—and in Kallur village under survey numbers 663/B, 669/B, 660/C, 664/B, 663/A and 661/B. Concerned property owners were urged to respond promptly to ensure the smooth and timely execution of the NH-340C widening project.