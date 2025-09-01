Union Bank of India holds cycle rally

Vijayawada: To celebrate National Sports Day and promote vigilance awareness, Union Bank of India’s Vijayawada Region organised a cycle rally on Sunday.

The event, which embodied the spirit of unity and fitness, was led by deputy general manager and regional head of the Vijayawada Region, MV Tilak. He was joined by MVN Ravi Sankar, Deputy Zonal Head, and V Chandana Sri Roopa, Deputy Regional Head.

Employees, their families, and the general public participated in the rally, spreading messages of health, unity, and vigilance awareness. The initiative underscored the bank’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle, sportsmanship, and the values of transparency, accountability, and responsibility.

Speaking at the event, MV Tilak highlighted the importance of both physical fitness and ethical responsibility in one’s professional and personal life. He emphasised that Union Bank of India is not only dedicated to providing excellent banking services but also plays a key role in social and community welfare activities. The rally concluded with enthusiastic participation and conveyed the message, “Har Gali, Har Maidan, Khele Saara Hindustan” (Every Street, Every Field, All of India Plays) alongside the theme of Vigilance – A Shared Responsibility.