Union Bank of India observes ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’

Visakhapatnam: As part of the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week 2025’ observance, staff members of Union Bank of India, zonal and regional offices, Visakhapatnam, organised a ‘Vigithon’ (walkathon) at the Zonal office of Dwarakanagar, Visakhapatnam.

The event was held under the leadership of Shalini Menon, zonal head, J Simhachalam, regional head, and IV Krishna, zonal vigilance officer. The Vigithon aimed at promoting awareness about integrity, transparency, and ethical conduct among employees and the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Shalini Menon stressed the significance of vigilance in both professional and personal life. She urged people to uphold the values of honesty and accountability to build a corruption-free society.

The event witnessed participation of the bank staff and public, highlighting collective responsibility in fighting corruption and fostering good governance.