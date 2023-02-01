Union Budget-2023: Here are the allocations for Telugu states

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget-2023 in Parliament on Wednesday and made a reasonable allocations to the two Telugu states. However, the centre didn't touch the AP Bifurcation issues.

In the budget introduced, the centre has allocated Rs.37 crores for tribal universities in Telugu states, Rs. 47 crores for AP Central University, Rs.168 crores for AP Petroleum University, Rs.683 crores for Visakha Steel Plant, Rs.1650 crores for Singareni, Rs.300 crore under EAP to IIT Hyderabad, Rs.6,835 crore for 22 AIIMS hospitals in the country including Mangalagiri and Bibinagar, Rs.357 crores for all museums including Salar Jung, Rs.1,473 crores for Manuguru and Kota Bharjala factories.

As far as income tax is concerned, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given relief to salaried employees by increasing tax limit from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.7 lakh. Also, the tax slabs of employees have been reduced from 6 to 5 at present. But if the income exceeds Rs.7 lakhs, the taxation starts from Rs.3 lakhs.