Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Srisailam, receives a warm welcome

Home Minister, Amit Shah arrived Srisailam in a special helicopter from Hyderabad.

He is being given a warm welcome by the Minister for Endowments, Vellampalli Srinivas, district collector, P Koteswara Rao, Srisailam Constituency MLA, Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy at Srisailam helipad.

Amit Sha after having the Darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambhika Devi will fly back to Hyderabad and to Delhi. He will also offer prayers to the presiding dieties.