Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Tirumala After Election Campaign today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tirumala on Thursday following the conclusion of his election campaign. Shah, who has been actively campaigning across the country, will reach Renigunta at 6.15 pm today and then proceed to Tirumala by road. He will be staying at the Vakulamata guest house for the night and will visit Srivari on Friday morning before returning to Delhi in the afternoon.

Sources from the party have confirmed Shah's visit to Tirumala, stating that he has chosen to spend time in the presence of Srivari after wrapping up his election campaign. In preparation for his visit, strict security arrangements have been put in place in Tirumala.

This is not the first time Amit Shah has visited Tirumala, as he had previously come to seek blessings from the deity before the announcement of election results. Shah's visit to Tirumala comes after extensive campaigning from Kashmir to Tamilnadu, indicating the significance of the religious site for him.