Union Home Secretary To Meet AP, Telangana Chief Secretaries To Resolve Bifurcation Issues

The most crucial meeting on the issues on Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh will be held today. A meeting will be held under the auspices of the Union Home Ministry to resolve the bifurcation issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The meeting, which will be held by video conference will be attended by the Union Home Secretary along with the Chief Secretaries of the two states and other senior officials.



There have been pending issues between the two states as well as disagreements on some of the issues between the two states. This led to a dispute between the two states. However, the two governments hope that a meeting chaired by the Union Home Ministry will bring clarity on these issues.



At present, the two states have differences of opinion on the division of institutions under Schedule 9 and 10, which is likely to be discussed at the meeting.