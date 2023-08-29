Live
- Indian-American dentist admits stealing $500k Covid relief money
- PL Stock Update – Navneet Education: K-12 valuation witnesses a jump of 25-30%
- Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best Tech Gift Ideas for Your Sibling
- Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim announces $430 mn for energy transition facility
- 6.1-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami
- Islamabad High Court suspends Imran’s sentence in Toshakhana case, orders release (Ld)
- NTR Trust will work for quality healthcare for every poor, says Nara Bhuvaneshwari
- India records 23 new Covid cases
- MP doctors to get salary under 7th Pay Commission slabs with effect from 2016 says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Fun activity necessary in Kota coaching, says Raj government committee
Just In
Union Jal Shakti Ministry to hold a high-level meeting on Polavaram today
The Union Jal Shakti Ministry will conduct a review of the progress of the Polavaram project.
The Union Jal Shakti Ministry will conduct a review of the progress of the Polavaram project. The department's secretary will hold discussions with officials from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Polavaram Project Authority. This review is part of the monthly review of national projects conducted by the the ministry.
During the review, officials will assess the condition of the diaphragm wall, as well as the upper and lower cofferdams. They will also examine any water leakage issues at these locations. The meeting will discuss actions to be taken regarding any damage to the diaphragm wall and the implementation of previous orders issued by the Jal Shakti department.
After the review, Pankaj Kumar, Secretary of the Central Water Power Department, is scheduled to meet with the officials of Andhra Pradesh. This meeting will likely involve discussions on the progress and status of the Polavaram project, as well as any necessary actions or decisions to be taken by the state officials in collaboration with the central department.