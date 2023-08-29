Union Jal Shakti Ministry to hold a high-level meeting on Polavaram today

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry will conduct a review of the progress of the Polavaram project. The department's secretary will hold discussions with officials from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Polavaram Project Authority. This review is part of the monthly review of national projects conducted by the the ministry.

During the review, officials will assess the condition of the diaphragm wall, as well as the upper and lower cofferdams. They will also examine any water leakage issues at these locations. The meeting will discuss actions to be taken regarding any damage to the diaphragm wall and the implementation of previous orders issued by the Jal Shakti department.

After the review, Pankaj Kumar, Secretary of the Central Water Power Department, is scheduled to meet with the officials of Andhra Pradesh. This meeting will likely involve discussions on the progress and status of the Polavaram project, as well as any necessary actions or decisions to be taken by the state officials in collaboration with the central department.