Union Jal Shakti postpones meeting with AP, Telangana officials amid Cyclone Michaung
Union Jal shakti has postponed the important meeting to be held on the 6th of this month on the Krishna water dispute in the wake of Cyclone Michaung.
The meeting was to be held on Wednesday through video conference with Telangana and AP CS and Krishna River Management Board officials on the management of Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects. It was initially announced that the meeting will be headed by Union Jal Shakti Secretary Debashree Mukherjee from Delhi.
However, with Cyclone Michaung ravaging the Telugu states, the entire administration was involved in relief efforts, the centre decided to postpone the meeting.
Secretary Mukherjee has already suggested to the Telugu states that they will discuss all the issues thoroughly and work hard to solve the problem.