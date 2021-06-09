Union Jal Shakti Secretary to review on progress of Polavaram project works today

Union Jal Shakti Secretary Pankaj Kumar will hold a high-level review on the progress of the Polavaram project on Wednesday. Polavaram Project Authority CEO Chandrasekhar Iyer, CWC Chairman HK Haldar, DDRP Chairman AB Pandya and others along with senior officials of the State Water Resources Department will take part in the virtual review. It is learnt that the state government has expedited the work towards completion of the project by 2022.



During this season, the Union Water Energy Secretary will review the work to be done in the coming season and the steps to be taken to complete it on time. The second revised estimate of Rs 55,548.87 crore has been approved for investment and the state Water Resources Department officials will ask to release funds accordingly.



They will immediately appeal for the reimbursement of Rs 1,600 crore outstanding in expenditure incurred by the state government so far. It is proposed to release funds from time to time to enable the rehabilitation process.

