Union leaders demand withdrawal of show-cause notices

Visakhapatnam: Demanding immediate withdrawal of the show-cause notices and suspension orders issued to the trade union leaders by the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant management in the garb of disciplinary action, representatives of all-party trade unions staged a dharna here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, steel CITU honorary president J Ayodhya Ramu criticised the VSP management for harassing the employees in the name of discipline. He explained that it is scaring workers fighting for their rights.

AITUC general secretary D Adinarayana mentioned that the working class has decided to fight against the government’s decision, and May 20 strike is a part of it.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to the union leaders.

Another union leader Ramana Murthy opined that production will be gravely affected if the management continues to take such disciplinary action the same way, creating unrest among the workers.

AITUC president K S N Rao, Steel CITU general secretary G Rama Swamy, President Y T Das, and representatives of all-Party trade unions Ram Kumar, DV Ramana Reddy, and Boddu Pydiraju demanded the management to change its stance with immediate effect.