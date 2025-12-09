Union Minister lays stone for dialysis centre

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma laid the foundation stone for the construction of modern government dialysis centres in Bhimavaram and Achanta. The centres are being set up with CSR funds.

Speaking at a meeting held in Bhimavaram, he said it was unfortunate that the town, despite being a major centre for education and healthcare, did not have a government-run dialysis facility. He said many patients were suffering financially as they were unable to afford treatment at private hospitals.

He decided to prioritise essential medical services and establish the dialysis centres after understanding the hardships faced by patients.

He said the Bhimavaram centre would be ready in six months. Ten dialysis beds with advanced machines will be available for patients free of cost, he said. He also assured that more beds would be added based on the requirement. Srinivasa Varma said Rs 2 crore had been arranged from CSR funds for additional beds at the Tadepalligudem dialysis centre, Rs 1 crore for the Achanta centre, and Rs 75 lakh for dialysis machines at Attili. He added that a mobile cancer testing van costing Rs 4 crore will also be introduced soon.

Bhimavaram MLA and PAC Chairman Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu, district collector Nagarani, DCHS Dr P Surya Narayana, Government Hospital Superintendent Lakshman, Jana Sena Party district president Kotikalapudi Govindarao, and BJP district president Ananampudi Sridevi were present.

Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma laying the foundation stone for the construction of a modern government dialysis centre in Achanta on Monday