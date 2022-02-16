Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to visit Andhra Pradesh tomorrow, officials make arrangements

The Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will tour Andhra Pradesh state tomorrow along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He will be involved in various development programs. Union Minister Gadkari will arrive at Gannavaram Airport at 11.45 am on Thursday and will proceed directly to the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. He will launch 20 roads and other projects built by the National Highways Development Corporation in the state at a cost of Rs 11,157 crore along with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and lay the foundation stone for 31 national highway projects to be constructed at a cost of Rs 10,401 crore.

Union Minister Gadkari and CM YS Jagan will address a public meeting at the stadium on the occasion. Then reach the Benz circle and launches the newly built West Flyover. Later, the Union Minister will visit the CM's camp office in Tadepalli and hold a review meeting on national highway projects in the state.

The Chief Minister will host a dinner meeting in honor of the Union Minister. At 3.30 pm, Union Minister Gadkari will visit Kanakadurga on Indrakeeladri temple to offer prayers. Later, he will meet party leaders and activists at the BJP office in Vijayawada and will reach Gannavaram Airport at 5.45 pm and leave for Nagpur. The Union Minister's visit and the authorities have made arrangements for the public meeting.