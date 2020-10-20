Union Minister Prakash Javadekar all praise for Anantapur administration over "Balike Bavishyath" program

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar showered praises on Anantapur district collector and a girl who was made a collector for a day on the occasion of International girl child day on October 11. The 16-year-old M. Shravani took charge as the District Collector for a day and also signed two important files. Javadekar said the district administration has done a fabulous job by giving the girls the opportunity to head government departments for a day and appreciated district authority.

"A 16-year old M. Sravani, the brave daughter of a farm labourer of Anantapur AP, assumed the office of Anantapur Dist. Collector on 11th Oct. for one day. District Administration had decided to give an opportunity to one girl each as head of all govt. offices in the district," the union minister tweeted. In another tweet, Javadekar wrote, "A nice initiative by District Administration of Anantapur on International Day of the Girl Child,"

Meanwhile, the Anantapur district administration expressed happiness over Union Minister Javadekar's response. It is known fact that on the occasion of International Girl Child Day, Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandradu handed over office administration right from District Collector level to Mandal level to the girls a Ross the district as part of the program titled 'Balike Bhavishyath'. The girls took charge as Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars and Revenue Inspectors in all the mandals. M. Sravani, a first-year Inter student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya has been selected as the District Collector of Anantapur.

