Union minister Ramdas Athawale prefers Amaravati to three capitals

Vijayawada:Union minister of social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale opined that development of Amaravati is better than three capital idea. The remarks of the Union minister assume significance at a time when the state government is planning to introduce a revised bill for three capital in Assembly.

Athawale during his visit to Vijayawada on Saturday said that the then UPA government should have sanctioned funds for development of Amaravati immediately after state bifurcation. He said while there is no development in Amaravati, the state government is planning for three capitals, which is not correct.

He said that Narendra Modi government is trying to sanction funds for development of Amaravati which will help complete the unfinished buildings.