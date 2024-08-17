Union Minister Rammohan Naidu meets Chandrababu in Delhi, says Aviation Services will be enhanced

Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced plans to expand airport facilities in Andhra Pradesh. This announcement comes after a historic meeting between Naidu and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP chief, Chandrababu Naidu, marking Chandrababu's first engagement with Rammohan Naidu since he assumed his ministerial position.

The two leaders convened with officials from the aviation department for an extensive review of the aviation sector's development in Andhra Pradesh, which lasted approximately two and a half hours. They outlined a strategic plan to complete crucial infrastructure projects related to aviation within the next two years, setting specific deadlines for each project.

Had a productive meeting with Hon’ble CM of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @ncbn garu and officials from the Aviation Department. We reviewed the development of new airports, terminal capacity expansion, and improved air connectivity in the state. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is… pic.twitter.com/8CJTmiob68 — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) August 17, 2024

Addressing the evolving field of drone technology, Rammohan Naidu highlighted plans for a special event focused on drones, set to occur in three weeks. This initiative aims to explore the diverse applications of drones, particularly in public services such as agriculture. Furthermore, preparations are underway for a major national event intended to attract road manufacturers to the state.



Chandrababu Naidu shared his vision on enhancing the aviation sector at both the state and national levels, stressing its critical role in India's development. Notably, he emphasized his foundational work in the aviation sector, including the establishment of the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad during his previous term as Chief Minister.

Additionally, discussions were held regarding the enhancement of cargo facilities across the country, signaling a robust plan to boost aviation services and infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh and beyond.