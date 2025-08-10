Union minister stresses on skill develpt for women

Guntur: Union minister of state for rural development and communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, emphasised that economic self-reliance among women is a crucial foundation for India’s development. He noted that skill development — particularly professional training such as tailoring — not only generates employment but also serves as a platform for creativity.

Dr Chandrasekhar inaugurated a tailoring training programme for women at Lal Jan Basha Shadi Khana in the Guntur East Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “With Central schemes like Vishwakarma Yojana and Mudra loans, supplemented by free machines and training provided by the state, women should utilise self-help groups to launch ventures such as creating special dresses for weddings, festivals, and cultural events. They should connect with fashion design firms, produce eco-friendly products, and offer home-based tailoring services.”

He added, “Leaders like Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are treating skill development as a mission on a war footing. Providing jobs for everyone is challenging; therefore, fostering creativity and entrepreneurship is vital. We must study global best practices, such as those in the USA, and enhance our own creative capabilities.”

Dr Chandrasekhar encouraged women to offer door-to-door tailoring services, create sample products, solicit feedback, target export markets, and leverage digital apps for measuring and maintaining quality.

MLA Md Naseer Ahmed, deputy mayor Sk Sajeela, and TDP leader Dasaru Raja Master were among those present at the event.

