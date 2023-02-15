Union Minister urged to solve problems at Amaravati museum

Amaravati (Guntur district): The Archaeology department situated at the International Tourist Centre, Amaravati, has been facing a number of problems, which needs to be solved immediately for the development of the tourist spot, said Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, chairman of Amaravati Development Authority and president of Andhra Pradesh State Panchayat Parishad. He submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy here on Tuesday after felicitating him with a shawl at Dhyana Buddha Project in Amaravati.

Referring to the problems, Dr Veeranjaneyulu said that an important post of Assistant Superintendent of Amaravati Museum and Maha Stupam was not filled for the last few years and several UDC, LDC and other posts were also left vacant. The personnel, who have been working for quite some time and were removed recently, could be reinstated in those posts, he suggested.

The chairman appealed to the Union Minister to develop Amaravati Museum and Maha Stupam to the international standards by granting necessary funds for the same.

Later, he also met Additional Director General of Archaeology department Alok Tripathi and appealed to him to sanction a new building for the museum and improve the facilities.