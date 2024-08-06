  • Menu
Union Minister Varma, BJP MPs meet PM Modi

Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma along with two MPs meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday
Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma along with two MPs meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday

Thank him for sanctioning funds to AP in the Union Budget 2024-25

Vijayawada: Md AmeenUnion Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varmamet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday and thanked him for sanctioning funds to Andhra Pradesh in the recently presented Union Budget.

Srinivasa Varma along with BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari and Ankalaplli MP C M Ramesh made a courtesy call on the Prime Minister.

The BJP leaders have apprised him of the political situation in Andhra Pradesh. The Union Minister and two MPs have sought more cooperation and assistance to Andhra Pradesh.

