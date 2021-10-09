Unique painting of Mahatma by Ongole girl enters Guinness Book

Ongole: A teenage girl artist from Ongole, AdipudiDevisri received the certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records, recognising her feat of drawing the largest portrait of Mahatma Gandhi with coffee.

Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy presented the certificate and gold medal to the girl and appreciated her, on Friday.

With an interest in painting, AdipudiDevisri joined the Srushti Art Academy and learned the techniques along with developing a style of her own, using coffee and waste powder on the canvas. The encouragement of her art teacher TimmiriRaveendra and parents Narendra and Nagalakshmi helped her give shape to her thoughts and excel in the class and classical dance too. In her pursuit to create a world record, Devisri started drawing the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi smiling on a 156.5 square meters canvas on May 07, 2019, and completed it successfully after three days on Friday, May 10, 2019.

The noted artists, drawing teachers and officials who acted as the observers for the record attempt congratulated the girl and appreciated her commitment to complete the painting in record time. Drawing teacher Raveendra said that when she wants to attempt for the Guinnes record, they informed the concerned authorities and received a registration number with guidelines.

He said that they followed all instructions of the Guinness Book Committee and made her drawing recorded on video continuously.

He said that they will send the video records and certificates from the officials confirming the attempt by the girl. The public, artists, and officials who witnessed the attempt of the girl to enter the Guinness Book of World Records were spellbound by the perfection of the art and the commitment of the artist, witnessing the portrait put for exhibition at that time.

IRCS Ongole chairman P Prakash Babu, ThunuguntaNagamani, T Bhanuchandar, Nakka Mahesh, Dara Dhanush, Singamaneni Suresh and several artists also congratulated the young talent.

The portrait of Mahatma Gandh drawn by Adipudi Devisri with coffee, put on exhibition in 2019 (file photo)



