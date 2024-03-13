Visakhapatnam: As part of the ‘Glaucoma Week’ celebrations, a walk was organised in the city on Tuesday. Focusing on the theme ‘uniting for a glaucoma-free world’ and building awareness among people about understanding the importance of early detection of the disease and eliminating blindness, eye hospitals come together to observe ‘Glaucoma Week.’

In line with it, doctors and employees of the Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital and Institute organised a walk from the hospital to Vepagunta junction.

Director and senior glaucoma specialist T Ravindra flagged off the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ravindra cautioned people to identify early signs of glaucoma and get it treated.

The awareness campaign aimed at building awareness about the eye disease and the need to opt for immediate medical intervention to prevent vision loss.

The weeklong observance of the week will continue till March 16 at the hospital. Holding placards and raising slogans, a team of doctors S Lakshmi, Manjuvalli, Kavitha Devi, Suvarna, Sasi, employees and students participated in the rally.