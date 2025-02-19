Universal Cancer Screening: 87,500 Suspected Cancer Cases Reported

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is conducting a universal cancer screening survey to identify the new cancer cases and treat the patients at an early stage. Many cancers, including breast, oral, and cervical, are preventable and treatable with early detection. The government is committed to addressing this challenge and currently spends over Rs 624 crore under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme to provide cancer treatment and reduce morbidity and mortality.

Keeping in view the increasing number of cases, the government has taken up massive universal cancer screening programme across the state. The medical and health department staff are visiting many areas and conducting tests with the help of doctors and lab technicians.

According to health department, the state has population of 4,07,75,133 above 18 years of age. So far, 94,99,268 persons have been screened for cancer which revealed 87,542 suspected cancer cases.

The health survey identified 37,060 suspected oral cancer cases, 24,381 suspected breast cancer cases and 26,081 suspected cervical cancer cases. The medical and health department announced these are only suspected cases and are yet to be confirmed by specialty hospitals.

To treat the cancer patients, the government is taking initiative to develop infrastructure facilities at the general hospitals. The government decided to provide basic cancer care within a 50 km radius and comprehensive care at strategic locations across the state.

Besides, existing teaching hospitals and district hospitals are being upgraded, and Comprehensive Cancer Care Centres (CCCs) are being established in phases. Cancer treatment facilities are increased at Guntur, Vizag, Kurnool, and Kadapa and the medical workforce is being strengthened at Guntur, Visakhapatnam, and Kadapa with appointment of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.

The medical and health department has appealed to the people to come forward for the cancer screening tests being conducted in the state.

Day-Care Centres have been established at district hospitals to improve access and reduce out-of-pocket expenses for patients need chemotherapy.