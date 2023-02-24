Unrushed pace of paddy procurement upsets farmers

Srikakulam: Farmers are unhappy over slow pace of paddy procurement in the district during the current season. According to agricultural, civil supplies, planning and statistics departments' officials, 10 lakh metric tonnes (MTs) paddy yields was estimated in the district and cultivated in an extent of 5.85 lakh acres in the district.

AP State Civil Supplies Corporation (APCSC) decided to procure 80 per cent of the total paddy produce which is 8 lakh MTs. According to officials, so far procured quantity of paddy is 4.50 MTs and need to procure remaining 3.50 MTs.

Paddy procurement has been stopped in Paddy Purchasing Centres in several mandals across the district since one week. When farmers questioned about produce, agricultural and APCSC mandal level officials said that the targets fixed for procurement of paddy for PPCs is completed.

"We have been waiting and requesting to the officials and staff at PPCs but they are saying their target is completed," said farmers, A Sriramulu of Gonepadu village in Sarubujjili mandal, Gutla Murali and Gutla Dharma Rao of Suravaram village in Jalumuru mandal.

APCSC district manager (DM), T Jayanthi said," We reported the issue to the government through the higher officials to get permission to procure more quantity of paddy from farmers and waiting for their nod."