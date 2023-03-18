Unseasonal rains cause crop damage

Farmers of Krishna Delta are worried as their Rabi crop is going to be damaged due the unexpected and unseasonal rains. The State is witnessing moderate to heavy rains for the past 24 hours and as per IMD, the rains will continue for another 48 hours. In fact, rain began with little drizzle in the wee hours of Friday in almost all coastal districts and some Rayalaseema districts. However, in the afternoon a heavy bout of rain started in so many districts.





Krishna district also received a cloud burst of rain. As per the authorities, the district received around 9 mm of rainfall. The unexpected rains have damaged many crops, especially black gram crop. Black gram is the main crop during Rabi season for a decade in Krishna Delta. The crop harvesting period is around 60-70 days. This year black gram crop is being cultivated in 3.50 lakh acres in Krishna Delta, of which 2.63 lakh acres alone in Krishna district. As per reports, so far 30 per cent of the harvest has been completed. Md Ameen, a farmer of Pedana of Krishna district, said rain has totally dampened their hopes. He said that their crop was ready to harvest, but this unexpected rain damaged black gram crop.



