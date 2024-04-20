Upbeat TDP cadres focus on one lakh majority for Naidu in Kuppam

Tirupati : In Kuppam constituency, the atmosphere among TDP supporters is charged with optimism as their stalwart leader and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu contests for his eighth consecutive term. Since 1989, Naidu has clinched victory as the MLA for Kuppam, standing as a testament to his enduring popularity. He earlier won from Chandragiri constituency in 1978 and thus he is set to enter the Assembly for the ninth time.

Despite facing a setback in the recent local body and municipal elections, Naidu's visits to the constituency have revitalised his supporters, infusing them with renewed determination to secure his victory with a commanding mandate and going ahead with one lakh majority slogan.

The narrative in Kuppam invariably revolves around Naidu's margin of victory, a topic that seldom harbours doubt among the majority of the people. Yet, recent elections have witnessed a gradual decline in his lead. From a resounding 65687-vote margin in 1999, Naidu's lead dwindled to 59588 in 2004 and further decreased to 47121 in 2014. In the 2019 elections, his majority shrank to its lowest point at 30,722 votes.

Capitalising on this trend, leaders of the YSRCP, spearheaded by Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, have rallied under the banner of unseating Naidu in Kuppam at all costs. The party is fielding the present MLC K R J Bharath as its candidate against Naidu. Significantly, K Chandramouli, father of Bharat lost the elections in 2014 and 2019.

However, TDP leaders and supporters remain unwavering in their belief in Naidu’s ability to triumph, citing his track record and the electorate’s recognition of his achievements compared to the governance of the YSRCP.

A senior leader in the constituency expressed confidence in Naidu's imminent victory, affirming that the groundwork laid by the party, including extensive door-to-door campaigning focusing on key demographics such as the Vanniyakula Kshatriyas, Kuraba, Muslim communities among others, has been effective. The prevailing sentiment among voters overwhelmingly favours Naidu, bolstered by his legacy of industrial development spanning over three decades and massive development across all sectors, which has left an indelible mark on the region.

He admitted that though the welfare schemes of the ruling party have made some impact in the rural areas, the people there also realised the burden imposed on them with rising prices and hefty taxes. He felt that the industrial development in the constituency during Naidu’s tenure of over three decades was a major advantage to him.

The people could not forget the frightening situation in the constituency during the last five years with several police bind over cases among other problems. The electorate's eagerness to re-elect Naidu and showcase their loyalty remains undiminished, with a desire to compensate for the party's setbacks in recent local elections.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu’s spouse Bhuvaneswari filed the nomination papers on behalf of him on Friday. On this occasion, the party cadres organised a huge procession radiating positivity across the constituency.