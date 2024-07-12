Upgrade skills to achieve goals, students exhorted

Anantapur: An Industry-Institute Interaction programme was conducted under the auspices of the Research & Development Cell at Anantha Lakshmi Institute of Technology & Sciences. Saurabh Suman Choudhuri, Global Vice President of SAP, USA, was the chief guest at the event.

In his speech, Saurabh Suman Choudhuri emphasised the importance of upgrading the necessary skills to achieve one’s goals in life. He advised students to use their time wisely and confidently progress towards their ambitions.

He mentioned that if time is utilised properly, success will follow, encouraging students to aim for entrepreneurial ventures like founding companies such as Google. He also highlighted the importance of networking and suggested students discuss skills and capabilities with their peers and mentors, gaining knowledge to aid their growth. He explained about ChatGPT to the students.

Saurabh Suman Choudhuri’s visit to Ananthalakshmi International School was marked by an engaging interactive session.

He led a discussion on how to plan and achieve high standards in life from a young age, providing practical guidance to the students.