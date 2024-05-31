UPSC defers IAS conferment interviews

In response to the letter from TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, who raised concerns about the timing and impartiality of the selection process of IAS conferment, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) postponed the interviews for selecting non-cadre IAS officers, initially scheduled for June 6, to June 25.



Chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy had previously written to the UPSC, requesting that the interviews be conducted earlier in May. This request sparked allegations from the opposition that the chief secretary was attempting to influence the selection process to favour candidates recommended by the incumbent government.

Chandrababu Naidu intervened by writing to the UPSC, urging them not to conduct the interviews during the election code period.

He argued that the selection process should be postponed until after the formation of a new government to ensure fairness and transparency. Naidu’s letter emphasised the need to prevent any potential manipulation of the selection process during a politically sensitive time.