US Consul General all praise for CM, AP

Vijayawada: US Consulate General (Hyderabad) Joel Reefman paid courtesy visit to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office here on Tuesday.

Joel Reefman, who met the Chief Minister as part of his farewell visit, has praised and thanked him for his support to US Consulate in improving US-Andhra Pradesh relations. He lauded the reforms of the state government in education sector and said Andhra Pradesh is one of the best states in the country in effectively curbing the Covid-19 pandemic, with high priority to medical and health care.

He also lauded the efforts of the state government towards renewable energy and wished that the investments and industries relations between Andhra Pradesh and USA would improve further.

The US Consulate General said Visakhapatnam has great opportunities to become one of the greatest cities in the country. He praised the Chief Minister for giving priority to women and weaker sections.

The US Consulate General thanked the Chief Minister for his support in opening American Corner in Visakhapatnam and expressed happiness over its performance. He said that the Chief Minister has given opportunity to meet him for four times during his three-year tenure and said it shows the commitment of the CM to improving US- AP relations.

Chief Minister's special chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and Chief Minister's Special Secretary Dr M Hari Krishna were present in the meeting.