Use of banana leaves for serving Anna Prasadam restored

Annavaram(Kakinada district): In the wake of the statement made by Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Swamy condemning the use of steel plates instead of the age-old practice of serving food in the banana leaves, the Annavaram Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple has restored the old practice and reintroduced banana leaves.

The Annavaram authorities have re-introduced banana leaves for serving food to devotees with effect from Friday.

According to temple authorities, at present Annavaram Sri Satyadeva Annaprasada Distribution Trust has funds to the tune of Rs 56 crore in the form of FDs in various nationalised banks and normally provides Anna Prasadam to 2,500 to 3,000 devotees per day. Every day free Annadanam is being provided utilising the interest generated on the fixed deposits.

Speaking to The Hans India, Annavaram temple executive officer NVSN Murthy said that they have replaced steel plates by banana leaves following the advice of the Sarada Peetham seer. He said they have written a letter to the Endowments Department seeking their guidance.